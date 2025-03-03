Chayce McDermott Injury: Begins throwing progression

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that McDermott (lat) will begin his throwing progression Monday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

McDermott is recovering from what's been described as a mild lat/teres strain, but the injury still seems to be significant enough to remove him from the competition for an Opening Day rotation spot. He'll likely be limited to playing catch off flat ground for the next week before advancing to throwing bullpen sessions and eventually facing hitters. McDermott may not have enough time to get fully ramped up to pitch in games before the Orioles' Grapefruit League schedule comes to a close.