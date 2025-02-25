Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chayce McDermott headshot

Chayce McDermott Injury: Not yet cleared for activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

McDermott (lat) said Tuesday that he feels "really good," but he's not sure when he'll be cleared to begin a throwing progression, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

McDermott has been limited to strengthening exercises since being diagnosed with a mild right lat/teres strain earlier this month. The injury has likely eliminated any chance he had to make the Orioles' Opening Day roster, but he could have a shot to be ready to join the rotation at Triple-A Norfolk at the start of the season.

Chayce McDermott
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now