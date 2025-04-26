Chayce McDermott Injury: Rehab assignment on tap

McDermott (lat) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Chesapeake on Sunday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

McDermott has been on the injured list all season due to a right lat strain that he suffered in February. He's been facing hitters at the team's complex in Florida for the past several days and has now been given the green light to test his lat in a competitive setting. Because he missed nearly all of spring camp, he will likely require several starts in the minors before being activated off the IL.