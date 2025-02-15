Fantasy Baseball
Chayce McDermott headshot

Chayce McDermott Injury: Suffers lat strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that McDermott has a mild lat/teres strain, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The plan is to shut McDermott down for 10-14 days before restarting his throwing program. The 26-year-old right-hander entered spring training with an outside chance to make the Opening Day roster, but his latest injury makes it even more likely he begins the year at Triple-A Norfolk.

Chayce McDermott
Baltimore Orioles
