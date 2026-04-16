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Chayce McDermott News: Dealt to Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 12:27pm

The Orioles traded McDermott to the Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Axel Perez, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

McDermott was DFA'd by Baltimore on Saturday, but his move to the Dodgers will put him back on a 40-man roster. The 27-year-old has made all five of his appearances at Triple-A this year, where he's given up four earned runs across 5.1 innings while striking out nine batters and walking six. He'll report to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin his tenure in his new organization.

Chayce McDermott
Los Angeles Dodgers
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