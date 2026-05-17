Chayce McDermott headshot

Chayce McDermott News: Joins big-league roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

The Dodgers recalled McDermott from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

The right-hander joined the Dodgers as a member of the taxi squad Saturday and is now on the active roster. Between two Triple-A affiliates this year, McDermott has a 5.27 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 25:14 K:BB over 13.2 innings.

Chayce McDermott
Los Angeles Dodgers
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