Chayce McDermott News: Joins big-league roster
The Dodgers recalled McDermott from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
The right-hander joined the Dodgers as a member of the taxi squad Saturday and is now on the active roster. Between two Triple-A affiliates this year, McDermott has a 5.27 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 25:14 K:BB over 13.2 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chayce McDermott See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups259 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, May 20362 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 20362 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekMay 17, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chayce McDermott See More