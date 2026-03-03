Chayce McDermott headshot

Chayce McDermott News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

The Orioles optioned McDermott to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

McDermott has impressed the Orioles this spring as he makes a full-time move to the bullpen, but he will continue working on things at Norfolk at the beginning of the season. The 27-year-old has a 6:1 K:BB in three innings during Grapefruit League play but has also served up three solo home runs.

