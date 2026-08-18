Chayce McDermott News: Sent down to Syracuse
The Mets optioned McDermott to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.
He's clearing off the roster to make room for the return of Austin Warren (forearm) from the injured list. McDermott has made four relief appearances between the Dodgers and Mets this season, allowing four runs with a 4:2 K:BB over 5.2 innings.
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