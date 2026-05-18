Chayce McDermott headshot

Chayce McDermott News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

McDermott was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

McDermott tossed an inning Sunday against the Angels and will be sent to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. Jonathan Hernandez, who signed a deal with the Dodgers on Monday, will take McDermott's place on the big-league roster.

Chayce McDermott
Los Angeles Dodgers
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