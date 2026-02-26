Chayce McDermott headshot

Chayce McDermott News: Turning heads in relief role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

McDermott has impressed the Orioles early on in camp as he transitions to a full-time relief role, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports.

McDermott wasn't able to solve his command issues as a starting pitcher, but the early returns as he shifts to the bullpen have been promising. The righty worked this offseason with Mason Feole -- a pitching coach based in Rhode Island -- on posture and alignment and has made strides with his command. McDermott has also bumped his average fastball velocity from 93 mph to 96 mph and has struck out five of the seven batters he's faced so far in Grapefruit League play. The 27-year-old is in the running for a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen and could eventually push for high-leverage appearances.

Chayce McDermott
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chayce McDermott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chayce McDermott See More
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
179 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, May 20
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, May 20
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
282 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 20
Author Image
Dan Marcus
282 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
285 days ago