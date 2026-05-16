Chayce McDermott News: With Dodgers on taxi squad
McDermott is with the Dodgers on Saturday as a member of the team's taxi squad, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
McDermott was acquired by the Dodgers from the Orioles in mid-April, and the right-hander sports a 4.32 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 8.1 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He may be added to the 26-man roster for Sunday's series finale against the Angels depending on how much the Dodgers utilize the bullpen in Saturday's game.
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