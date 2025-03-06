Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang News: Cleared for Spring Breakout game

The Athletics list Zhuang (undisclosed) on the roster for their March 14 Spring Breakout game against Padres prospects, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Zhuang looks to be healthy heading into the 2025 season after he didn't pitch for Double-A Midland after Aug. 29 last season due to an unspecified injury. The 24-year-old righty submitted a 2.05 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB in 22 innings for Midland following a promotion from High-A Lansing in late July.