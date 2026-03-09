Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang News: Opening season in minors

Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang headshot

The Athletics optioned Zhuang to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Zhunag will make the jump up to the Pacific Coast League to begin the 2026 campaign after he spent all of last season at Double-A Midland, where he turned in a 4.08 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 145:35 K:BB in 145.2 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander was added to the Athletics' 40-man roster over the winter but is likely to find himself behind several other minor-league arms for a call-up to the majors.

