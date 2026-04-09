Ching-Hsien Ko Injury: Opens year on IL

Single-A Ontario placed Ko on the 7-day injured list April 2 with a quadriceps injury, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Callis reports that Ko is getting extra reps in Arizona before heading to Ontario by the end of April. Ching dominated the Arizona Complex League (175 wRC+) but his power dried up after a promotion to Single-A, where he hit .219 with zero home runs and one steal in 32 games to close last season.