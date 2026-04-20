Ching-Hsien Ko News: Back in action

Ko (quadriceps) is 7-for-16 with two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored in four games since being activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Ko began the 2026 season on the 7-day injured list after picking up a quadriceps injury, but he's been seeing the ball well at Single-A Ontario. He's already recorded a pair of home runs after hitting four home runs a season ago across 85 games.