Ching-Hsien Ko headshot

Ching-Hsien Ko News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Ko (quadriceps) is 7-for-16 with two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored in four games since being activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Ko began the 2026 season on the 7-day injured list after picking up a quadriceps injury, but he's been seeing the ball well at Single-A Ontario. He's already recorded a pair of home runs after hitting four home runs a season ago across 85 games.

Ching-Hsien Ko
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ching-Hsien Ko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ching-Hsien Ko See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
11 days ago
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
MLB
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
Author Image
James Anderson
354 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 8, 2025