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Chris Bassitt Injury: Getting back examined in Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Bassitt has flown back to Baltimore to have his injured back examined by team doctors, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Bassitt had to exit Wednesday's start against the Red Sox after just three innings due to lower-back tightness. He's tentatively scheduled to take the ball Monday versus the Mariners, but more will be known about Bassitt's status after he's looked at by the Orioles' medical personnel.

Chris Bassitt
Baltimore Orioles
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