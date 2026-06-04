Chris Bassitt Injury: Getting back examined in Baltimore
Bassitt has flown back to Baltimore to have his injured back examined by team doctors, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.
Bassitt had to exit Wednesday's start against the Red Sox after just three innings due to lower-back tightness. He's tentatively scheduled to take the ball Monday versus the Mariners, but more will be known about Bassitt's status after he's looked at by the Orioles' medical personnel.
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