Chris Bassitt Injury: Trending toward starting Monday

Bassitt (back) is travelling to rejoin the Orioles in Toronto on Friday and could make his next start Monday against the Mariners, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt was pulled from his last start Thursday against the Red Sox due to lower-back tightness. He was initially held back in Baltimore to have his injury examined, but it looks like the veteran right-hander will not miss a start in the rotation, barring any setbacks. Over his last five starts, Bassitt has a 4.44 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB across 24.1 innings.