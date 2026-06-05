Chris Bassitt headshot

Chris Bassitt Injury: Trending toward starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Bassitt (back) is travelling to rejoin the Orioles in Toronto on Friday and could make his next start Monday against the Mariners, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt was pulled from his last start Thursday against the Red Sox due to lower-back tightness. He was initially held back in Baltimore to have his injury examined, but it looks like the veteran right-hander will not miss a start in the rotation, barring any setbacks. Over his last five starts, Bassitt has a 4.44 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB across 24.1 innings.

Chris Bassitt
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Bassitt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Bassitt See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago