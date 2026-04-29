Chris Bassitt News: Astros-Orioles game postponed
Bassitt will no longer start Wednesday after the Orioles' game against the Astros was postponed by inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Thursday. Bassitt and the Astros' scheduled starter for Wednesday, Peter Lambert, will be pushed back a day.
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