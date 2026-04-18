Chris Bassitt News: Blanks Guardians in no-decision

Bassitt didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 win over Cleveland, allowing four hist and four walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander was neither efficient nor dominant, managing only six swinging strikes and 56 total strikes among his 100 pitches, but Bassitt kept Guardians hitters off-balance and didn't allow much hard contact -- all four hits off him were singles. After a bumpy beginning to his Baltimore tenure, Bassitt has given up just one earned run over his last two outings, but he still carries a 6.19 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 7:11 K:BB through 16 innings on the season. He'll look to keep chipping away at those ratios in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road next week in Kansas City.