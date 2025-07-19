Chris Bassitt News: Dances around danger in 10th win

Bassitt (10-4) picked up the win in Friday's 4-0 victory over the Giants, allowing 10 hits over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The veteran righty dealt with runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings and again in the sixth and seventh, but Bassitt wriggled off the hook each time to record his eighth quality start of the year. In the process, he became the first pitcher to give up double-digit hits without being charged with a run since 2015. Bassitt has a 1.89 ERA in July while winning three straight starts, and he'll look to extend that streak in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the Yankees.