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Chris Bassitt News: Earns fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Bassitt (5-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on six hits while striking out five over 6.2 innings.

Bassitt's only blemish Tuesday came when Nathan Church led off the third inning with a solo homer, as he otherwise kept St. Louis off the board. The strong outing lowered the right-hander's ERA (4.74) below 5.00 for the first time this season. Bassitt has pitched well since returning from the injured list, allowing six runs across 17.2 innings with a 14:4 K:BB over three starts. He's scheduled to face the Athletics on the road in his next outing.

Chris Bassitt
Baltimore Orioles
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