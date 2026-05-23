Chris Bassitt headshot

Chris Bassitt News: Gets fourth win in bulk relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Bassitt (4-3) picked up the win Friday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks with four strikeouts across 4.1 innings.

Bassitt followed lefty opener Keegan Akin for the second time in his last three outings Friday and allowed at least three runs for the third time in four appearances this month. The 37-year-old is averaging a career-low 91.3 mph with his fastball this season, while his strikeout rate has plummeted to 15.3 percent from 22.6 percent in 2025. He'd been at 22.2 percent or better in each of the previous five campaigns. On the year, Bassitt owns a 5.51 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 34:19 K:BB across 47.1 innings.

Chris Bassitt
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Bassitt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Bassitt See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago