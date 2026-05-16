Chris Bassitt News: Hurt by hard contact in third loss
Bassitt (3-3) took the loss Saturday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.
Washington hit Bassitt hard Saturday, tagging the hurler for four extra-base hits on the day. The veteran right-hander has been highly erratic during his first season with the Orioles, giving up one earned run or zero in four starts while surrendering at least four runs in his other five outings. Bassitt will be tough to trust in fantasy lineups when he takes an uninspiring 5.44 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 30:19 K:BB over 43 innings into his next scheduled appearance versus Detroit.
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