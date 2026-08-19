Chris Bassitt News: Just misses quality start

Bassitt took a no-decision against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Bassitt fell one out short of qualifying for a quality start, but he still overcame plenty of traffic for a decent outing overall. The 37-year-old right-hander continues to get hit around, giving up at least six knocks in 10 of his 14 starts, but the six strikeouts Wednesday marked his second-highest total of the year. Bassitt will bring an uninspiring 5.08 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 46:26 K:BB over 67.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance in St. Louis.