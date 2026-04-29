Chris Bassitt News: Orioles-Astros game postponed
Bassitt is no longer scheduled to start Wednesday after the Orioles' game against the Astros was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Thursday. Bassitt is slated to start the first of those two games, while Brandon Young receives the nod for the second contest, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Bassitt See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, April 1712 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Bassitt See More