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Chris Bassitt News: Orioles-Astros game postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 4:15pm

Bassitt is no longer scheduled to start Wednesday after the Orioles' game against the Astros was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Thursday. Bassitt is slated to start the first of those two games, while Brandon Young receives the nod for the second contest, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.

Chris Bassitt
Baltimore Orioles
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