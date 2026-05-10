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Chris Bassitt News: Pitching behind opener Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Bassitt is slated to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Keegan Akin in Sunday's game against the Athletics, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles will deploy Bassitt behind an opener for the first time all season, hoping the arrangement generates better results from the right-hander after he submitted 5.91 ERA and 1.91 WHIP over 32 innings through his first seven starts. The Athletics lineup features four left-handed batters among its first seven hitters, so the left-handed Akin could work the first inning or two before the right-handed Bassitt takes over.

Chris Bassitt
Baltimore Orioles
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