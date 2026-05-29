Chris Bassitt News: Posts quality start in no-decision

Bassitt didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Blue Jays after tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out two.

Bassitt gave up a solo homer to Andres Gimenez in the third inning, but that would be the only damage he'd allow throughout the game. Bassitt has been extremely inconsistent of late. Over his last six outings, he has three appearances with at least three earned runs allowed in five innings or fewer, and three in which he gave up just one run while pitching at least six frames. With a 4.62 ERA in five starts in May, Bassitt is slated to make his next start against the Red Sox at Fenway Park next week.