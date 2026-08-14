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Chris Bassitt News: Reinstated from IL for Friday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 10:36am

The Orioles activated Bassitt (back) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Bassitt will start Friday's game against the Rays after missing two-plus months following surgery to remove bone spurs from his back. The right-hander made three rehab starts with Triple-A Norfolk and posted a 1.98 ERA with a 12:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings. In 12 games (10 starts) with the Orioles this season, Bassitt owns a 5.27 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 37:22 K:BB across 56.1 frames.

Chris Bassitt
Baltimore Orioles
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