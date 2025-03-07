Chris Bassitt News: Shaky outing Thursday

Bassitt gave up two runs on three hits and four walks over 2.1 innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Spring results mean little, especially for a veteran like Bassitt, and the most important takeaway from Thursday's outing might be that he built up to 56 pitches -- even if only 29 of them were strikes. Given his performance last season however, it would be reassuring to fantasy GMs if he put together some better outings before Opening Day. The 36-year-old righty has made at least 30 starts in each of the last three seasons, but Bassitt's 2024 numbers were his worst since he became a full-time rotation arm with the A's in 2019, as he stumbled to a 4.16 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 168:70 K:BB over 171 regular-season innings.