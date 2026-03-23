Chris Bassitt News: Slated for Orioles debut next week

Bassitt is scheduled to make his Orioles debut March 30 against the Rangers, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The Orioles will roll out Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish and Shane Baz in their opening series versus the Twins before Bassitt and Zach Eflin round out the rotation. Bassitt's final spring training tuneup will come Monday against the Nationals when he follows Baz. The 37-year-old Bassitt holds a 2.51 ERA and 9:8 K:BB over 14.1 innings this spring.