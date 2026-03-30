Chris Bassitt News: Struggles in debut

Bassitt (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Rangers, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three in 4.1 innings pitched.

All of the damage done against Bassitt came in the first two innings of his Orioles tenure. He allowed one run in the first inning on a fielder's choice, but the crushing inning was the second. Three hits, two walks and a sacrifice fly contributed to the Rangers plating three runs in the frame and jumping out to a 4-0 lead that the Orioles would not be able to recover from. The 37-year-old will look to find better success in his next outing, scheduled for Sunday against the Pirates.