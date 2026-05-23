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Chris Bassitt News: Works bulk relief for fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 8:57am

Bassitt (4-3) picked up the win Friday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks with four strikeouts across 4.1 innings.

Bassitt followed lefty opener Keegan Akin for the second time in his last three outings Friday and allowed at least three runs for the third time in four appearances this month. The 37-year-old Bassitt is averaging a career-low 91.3 mph with his fastball this season, while his strikeout rate has plummeted to 15.3 percent from 22.6 percent in the 2025 regular season. He'd been at 22.2 percent or better in each of the previous five campaigns. On the year, Bassitt owns a 5.51 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 34:19 K:BB across 47.1 innings.

Chris Bassitt
Baltimore Orioles
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