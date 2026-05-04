Chris Cortez News: Moved to bullpen
Cortez has been promoted to Double-A Rocket City and will be used in a relief role moving forward, Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.
A second-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Cortez was used primarily as a reliever in college, but the Angels had attempted to develop him as a starting pitcher. However, while Cortez has shown good stuff in the minors, an 18.4 percent walk rate left the Angels little choice but to shift the righty to the bullen. Cortez could move quickly as a reliever, and he's in an organization known for aggressively promoting its prospects.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Cortez See More
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings6 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To WatchApril 27, 2025
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB AssignmentsApril 8, 2025
-
College Baseball Picks
College Baseball Betting: Teams to Make College World SeriesFebruary 11, 2025
-
College Baseball Picks
College World Series Game 3 Best Bets for Texas A&M vs TennesseeJune 24, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Cortez See More