Chris Devenski Injury: Nearing return

Devenski (illness) was cleared to resume all baseball activities last week and began throwing bullpen sessions May 13, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Devenski was placed on the shelf May 7 due to an unspecified illness, but he seems to be making good progress in his recovery. The veteran right-hander could be cleared to head out on a brief rehab assignment in the coming days before returning from the 15-day injured list.