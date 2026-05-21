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Chris Devenski Injury: Nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Devenski (illness) was cleared to resume all baseball activities last week and began throwing bullpen sessions May 13, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Devenski was placed on the shelf May 7 due to an unspecified illness, but he seems to be making good progress in his recovery. The veteran right-hander could be cleared to head out on a brief rehab assignment in the coming days before returning from the 15-day injured list.

Chris Devenski
Pittsburgh Pirates
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