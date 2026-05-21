Chris Devenski Injury: Nearing return
Devenski (illness) was cleared to resume all baseball activities last week and began throwing bullpen sessions May 13, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Devenski was placed on the shelf May 7 due to an unspecified illness, but he seems to be making good progress in his recovery. The veteran right-hander could be cleared to head out on a brief rehab assignment in the coming days before returning from the 15-day injured list.
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