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Chris Devenski Injury: Placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

The Pirates placed Devenski on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to an illness.

Devenski would have been eligible to return from his two-game suspension Thursday, but he'll instead spend the next couple of weeks on the injured list due to an undisclosed illness. Cam Sanders was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.

Chris Devenski
Pittsburgh Pirates
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