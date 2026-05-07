Chris Devenski Injury: Placed on IL
The Pirates placed Devenski on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to an illness.
Devenski would have been eligible to return from his two-game suspension Thursday, but he'll instead spend the next couple of weeks on the injured list due to an undisclosed illness. Cam Sanders was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
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