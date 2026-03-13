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Chris Devenski Injury: Suffers head injury Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 6:04pm

Devenski was removed from Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers after being struck in the head by a batted ball.

Devenski took a batted ball to the side of his head but appeared to be alert while being carted off the field. He'll continue to undergo tests and treatment from medical staff, and the Pirates should provide an update on the 35-year-old right-hander over the coming days. Devenski signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates in January after playing for the Mets organization in 2025. He mostly played for Triple-A Syracuse last year but appeared in 13 regular-season games (one start) for the Mets, posting a 2.16 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 16.2 innings.

Chris Devenski
Pittsburgh Pirates
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