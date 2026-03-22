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Chris Devenski Injury: Unable to win roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Pirates reassigned Devenski (head) to minor-league camp Sunday.

Devenski had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee and had allowed four earned runs on eight hits and one walk over 5.1 innings during the Grapefruit League. He hadn't pitched since March 13 after taking a line drive off his head in a game against the Tigers, but the veteran reliever was able to walk off the field under his own power and has been resting comfortably at home ever since, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. Assuming he doesn't opt out of his minor-league contract with Pittsburgh, Devenski appears likely to open the season on Triple-A Indianapolis' injured list.

Chris Devenski
Pittsburgh Pirates
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