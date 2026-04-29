Chris Devenski News: Added to roster
The Pirates selected Devenski's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Devenski earned a call-up after posting a 2.16 ERA and 14:5 K:BB over 16.2 frames with Indianapolis. The veteran right-hander will provide some length in the Pirates' bullpen.
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