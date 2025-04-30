Fantasy Baseball
Chris Devenski News: Promoted to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 3:13pm

The Mets selected Devenski's contract from Triple-A Syracuse from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

The move corresponds with the Mets placing Danny Young (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and transferring Brooks Raley (elbow) to the 60-day IL. Devenski signed a minor-league contract with the Mets in October, and in nine outings out of Syracuse's bullpen this season he's posted a 1.93 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, two saves and a 7:4 K:BB across 9.1 innings.

