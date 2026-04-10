Chris Devenski News: Removed from Triple-A IL
Devenski (head) was activated from the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Anthony Murphy of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Devenski opened the season on the 7-day IL due to a head injury that he sustained in mid-March, when he took a batted ball to the side of his head. He pitched in two rehab games for Single-A Bradenton and has progressed enough in his recovery to pitch in Triple-A. Devenski spent the majority of 2025 in the minors but did appear in 13 regular-season games with the Mets, posting a 2.16 ERA and 0.90 WHIP across 16.2 innings.
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