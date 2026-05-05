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Chris Devenski News: Suspended three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Devenski has been suspended three games by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at Sal Stewart during Saturday's game versus the Reds, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pirates manager Don Kelly was also given a one-game suspension. Devenski has the ability to appeal the ruling, though it's unclear whether he intends to exercise that right. The veteran reliever was called up by Pittsburgh last week and has allowed two runs with a 3:0 K:BB over 2.1 innings.

Chris Devenski
Pittsburgh Pirates
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