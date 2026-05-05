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Chris Devenski News: Suspension reduced to two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Devenski's suspension for intentionally throwing at Sal Stewart during Saturday's game versus the Reds has been reduced to two games, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Devenski was initially suspended three games, but he's since agreed to a settlement and will begin serving his two-game ban Tuesday. He'll be eligible to return to the active roster for Thursday's series finale in Arizona.

Chris Devenski
Pittsburgh Pirates
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