Chris Martin Injury: Back to IL with shoulder injury
The Rangers placed Martin on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right shoulder impingement.
Martin -- who turns 40 on Tuesday -- returned from a biceps injury in late May but wasn't sharp in four outings, allowing four runs with a 0:2 K:BB over four innings. He'll be eligible for activation in mid-June, but it's unclear how long he might be sidelined.
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