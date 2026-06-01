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Chris Martin Injury: Back to IL with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Rangers placed Martin on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right shoulder impingement.

Martin -- who turns 40 on Tuesday -- returned from a biceps injury in late May but wasn't sharp in four outings, allowing four runs with a 0:2 K:BB over four innings. He'll be eligible for activation in mid-June, but it's unclear how long he might be sidelined.

Chris Martin
Texas Rangers
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