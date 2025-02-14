Chris Martin Injury: Battling illness

Martin has been dealing with the flu over the past few days, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Martin was still able to play catch Friday, and with the Rangers' first Cactus League game still a week away, it's unlikely that his illness will cause him to miss any spring training reps. The 38-year-old righty turned in a 3.45 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 44.1 innings with the Red Sox last season, and he has a good chance to open 2025 as the Rangers' primary closer.