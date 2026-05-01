Chris Martin Injury: Closing in on bullpen session

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Friday that Martin (biceps) "took the next step" in his recovery and will throw a bullpen soon, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin landed on the 15-day injured list April 15 due to a right biceps injury. He appears to be ready to take the next step in his recovery program, though he'll likely need a few rehab outings in the minors before being cleared to return to the Rangers. In his eight outings prior to his injury, Martin allowed six runs (five earned) on 11 hits while striking out seven batters across 6.1 innings.