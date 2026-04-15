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Chris Martin Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

The Rangers placed Martin on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a bicep injury, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Martin was pulled from his appearance Tuesday after throwing just five pitches in one-third of an inning, and he'll now be held out of action for the rest of the month after suffering a biceps injury. He'll be joined on the injured list by Luis Curvelo (shoulder), and the Rangers will bring up Gavin Collyer and Cal Quantrill from Triple-A Round Rock to round out the active roster.

Chris Martin
Texas Rangers
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