Chris Martin Injury: Placed on injured list

The Rangers placed Martin on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a bicep injury, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Martin was pulled from his appearance Tuesday after throwing just five pitches in one-third of an inning, and he'll now be held out of action for the rest of the month after suffering a biceps injury. He'll be joined on the injured list by Luis Curvelo (shoulder), and the Rangers will bring up Gavin Collyer and Cal Quantrill from Triple-A Round Rock to round out the active roster.