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Chris Martin Injury: Set to face hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Martin (biceps) will throw live batting practice Saturday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

It will be the first time Martin has faced live hitters since biceps soreness sent him to the injured list in mid-April. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, he may be cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues early next week.

Chris Martin
Texas Rangers
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