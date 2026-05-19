Chris Martin News: Activated from injured list
The Rangers activated Martin (biceps) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Martin did not look sharp on his rehab assignment, allowing five runs on eight hits (including two home runs ) over 2.2 innings covering three appearances. Nevertheless, he's been cleared to rejoin the Rangers' bullpen after missing more than a month with a right biceps injury.
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