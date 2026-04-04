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Chris Martin News: Allows ninth-inning runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 5:15pm

Martin (1-1) picked up the loss Friday, allowing two runs on two hits over one inning in a 5-3 loss to the Reds.

Martin entered a 3-3 game in the top of the ninth inning and left with Texas trailing. He gave up a leadoff double to Spencer Steer followed by a Tyler Stephenson two-run home run. Martin, who entered the season as part of a closer committee, has allowed five runs (four earned) over 2.2 innings. All five runs crossed the plate in the ninth inning of games.

Chris Martin
Texas Rangers
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