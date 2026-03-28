Chris Martin News: Blows first save opportunity
Martin (1-0) blew the save but came away with the win in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Phillies. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and struck out one while recording one out.
With the Rangers up 3-0, manager Skip Schumaker actually called on Robert Garcia to open the ninth inning. However, Garcia recorded just two outs while allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout before giving way to Martin to protect the 3-0 lead. Martin surrendered two hits and three runs, two of which were charged to Garcia, to send the game to an extra inning. With neither pitcher faring well in their first outing of the season, Garcia would seem to continue to hold the slight edge for save opportunities for Texas.
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