Chris Martin headshot

Chris Martin News: Blows first save opportunity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 6:13pm

Martin (1-0) blew the save but came away with the win in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Phillies. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and struck out one while recording one out.

With the Rangers up 3-0, manager Skip Schumaker actually called on Robert Garcia to open the ninth inning. However, Garcia recorded just two outs while allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout before giving way to Martin to protect the 3-0 lead. Martin surrendered two hits and three runs, two of which were charged to Garcia, to send the game to an extra inning. With neither pitcher faring well in their first outing of the season, Garcia would seem to continue to hold the slight edge for save opportunities for Texas.

Chris Martin
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Martin See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
22 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
37 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
38 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
46 days ago
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
MLB
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
59 days ago